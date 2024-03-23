The selection of Germany This Saturday they won 2-0 in Lyon in a friendly against France, a confrontation between two of the candidates to win Euro 2024, with just three months left until the start of the tournament.

Julian Nagelsmann's men wasted no time in showing that, despite it being a friendly, they were going to take it very seriously: Florian Wirtzone of the key pieces of Xabi Alonso's sensational Bayer Leverkusen, opened the scoring after 7 seconds.

After receiving the initial kick-off, Toni Kroos, on his return to the 'Mannschaft', sent a long ball seeking to unmark Wirtz, who after controlling the ball did not hesitate to shoot 25 meters from the goal defended by Brice Samba, who He could only follow the ball to the back of the net with his eyes.

Already in the second half, a pass from Wirtz left Jamal Musiala in the area in front of Samba, and after running towards the back line, the Bayern Munich attacker decided to send a pass to the center of the area, where Kai Havertz appeared to double the advantage (49).

Kroos' great performance in the midfield of the 'Mannschaft' reinforced Nagelsmann's controversial bid to call him up again, after three years retired from the national team.

The German coach thus managed to add a second victory in his fifth game in charge, after suffering two defeats in the November international window.

