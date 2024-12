Bayer 04 Leverkusen sent out two press releases on Monday morning: One revealed that the Bayer team will play a friendly against regional league team Rot-Weiß Oberhausen in the Ulrich Haberland Stadium after the winter break; The other was about the fact that they no longer wanted to constantly answer questions about Florian Wirtz’s contractual matters, which is why no one would answer the phone from now on.