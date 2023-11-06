Bayer Leverkusen is one of the sensational teams in European football, being the leader of the Bundesliga after ten games, with Bayern Munich being its closest pursuer, two points behind. The team led by the Spaniard the best additions of the season since he arrived as a free agent), Jeremie Frimpong, Exequiel Palacios, Victor Boniface but the one who is leading this team is Florian Wirtz.
The 20-year-old is recovering his level after a 2022/23 season of very little play as he suffered a torn cruciate ligament in one of his knees that caused him to miss 43 games throughout the campaign for the club. and selection. Now, in the current season, he is being the football leader of the aspirin team since he has played 15 games with 6 goals and 9 assists, which represents a participation in a goal per game. Absolute madness and a demonstration that he has already recovered his best level, and even surpassed it.
Faced with this situation, the best teams in the world have once again set their sights on the playmaker and, with his increased level of play, it is very possible that he will be one of the names to follow in the upcoming transfer markets despite the fact that his value market share is very high, standing at €85 million according to Transfermarkt.
The teams interested in acquiring their services, according to the English media TEAMtalk, They are Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich. None of these have any problems shelling out a monstrous figure for their services for what is expected to be a record transaction for German football.
