EIt’s been a decade since Giulia Enders’ non-fiction book “Darm mit Charme” was on the international bestseller lists. However, apart from the easily digestible popular medical advice, cultural histories of individual body parts had long been established. Analyzes of ears or hands, scientific essays on buttocks or skin, and museum exhibitions about the sense of touch testify to the ongoing interest in how we experience our physicality in the world.

Now it’s the tongue’s turn. The literary scholar Florian Werner has dedicated a portrait to this muscle without bones and cartilage, which is equally about biological principles and cultural representations. The tongue, it quickly becomes clear, is omnipresent and extremely versatile. It is part of the mouth, but can leave the body if necessary. It allows enjoyment when eating or in an erotic way – and is therefore always considered slightly vulgar. It gives us the ability to speak and at the same time connects us anatomically with animals, “with drooling farm dogs, fly-catching frogs or cats that use their tongues to clean the feces-smeared fur of their offspring.”

Tongues are decidedly unattractive, with a surface that is “between toad skin and wet sandpaper.” But their appearance – that of the giraffe measures a full fifty centimeters – and the ability of the papillae on its skin and the taste buds they contain to recognize different aromas is as fascinating as it is life-saving in case of doubt: a potentially poisonous food can be recognized at the last moment and be transported out again.

The entrance gate to the realm of terror

Werner looks at animal and human tongues alternately and draws on the findings of the currently prominent sensory history, which emphasizes the cultural influence of the body without denying the biological foundations. It is pleasant that the author only sparingly draws on Pierre Bourdieu, whose sociological studies of taste as a means of subtle social differences often serve as an exhaustive theory for all things tasteful.



Florian Werner: "The Tongue". A portrait.

Image: Hanser Berlin Verlag



The book is short and yet in some places it is too long. The author’s enjoyment of his examples from popular culture does not always translate to the audience. Contents of films that not everyone has seen or descriptions of works that are not shown disrupt the flow of reading. The fact that the inside of the body was long read as the equivalent of the underworld can be clearly seen from numerous sources: early modern people in distress disappear into the mouths of monsters, the biblical prophet Isaiah speaks of the realm of the dead, which has opened its mouth wide. But then things quickly get quite wild when the author writes that the mouth resembles “the jaws of hell”, namely “as an entrance gate to this realm of terror, with the tongue acting like a fiery red carpet that is rolled out to drag sinners into the end-time abyss to let it slide.”







Occasionally Werner, whose previous books on the wisdom of birds or “Parenthood as a Philosophical Adventure” bear witness to his preoccupation with people, animals and the environment, allows himself to be carried away by the enthusiasm for his topic. It is doubtful whether the tongue actually embodies the “oral sublimity” that almost overwhelms people: “The powerlessness that we feel over our tongue symbolizes on a small scale the lack of influence that we have on a national and even more so on a global scale in relation to political, economic and ecological processes.” In short: we lived in nothing other than the “Age of the Tongue”, the Glossocene.

A physical and social phenomenon

In this case, such exaggeration is unnecessary because, as the author shows, the tongue is a captivating muscle. She can lick, slurp, suck, smack her lips, click or click. It communicates not only in languages, but also in social codes. When thrown out, it is seen as a rebellion against convention or an insult.

For Andre Agassi, his opponent’s tongue was even a decisive “vector arrow into the future”: he successfully read the path of the ball from Boris Becker’s tongue, which reliably left the tennis star’s mouth in different directions when he served. The chapter “cutting off” shows what effects the use of tongues can have only in the description. Whether ripped out or cut down, the various ways in which ancient Christians, North American slaves, or modern-day victims of war and crime were mutilated make the reader cringe.

The tongue, writes Werner, is a physical and social phenomenon, often overlooked, but essential for our self-assurance in the world even before birth: babies suck their thumbs or sip amniotic fluid in the womb. At the same time, she is eminently political, be it because her presence while laughing may have cost Armin Laschet the chancellorship, or because the Turkish president declared in 2022 that anyone who insults the prophet Adam deserves to have their tongue torn out.







Florian Werner: “The Tongue”. A portrait. Hanser Berlin Verlag, Berlin 2023. 224 pages, hardcover, €24.