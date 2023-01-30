Florian Thauvin went unnoticed by Liga MX. The French winger came to Mexican soccer as a bomb signing, but the world champion in 2018 showed his great talent in a dropper. The UANL board of directors decided to terminate his contract due to his poor performance and to be able to register Nicolás Ibáñez, his great reinforcement for the Clausura 20223.
During the winter market, Olympique de Marseille and Newcastle United sounded like two of the teams most interested in hiring Thauvin, however, none of these options have materialized so far. According to the most recent reports, after his departure from the UANL team, the French winger would be close to an important Serie A team.
According to a report by journalist Fabrizio Romano, Florian Thauvin, who is currently a free agent, would be close to signing with Udinese in the Italian first division. This information indicates that the deal is about to close and that the former Tigres player would arrive to replace Gerard Deulofeu, who recently suffered a knee injury.
In the next few hours, Thauvin’s arrival in Serie A would be confirmed. The French striker could never fully acclimatize to Mexican soccer and his numbers and contribution to Tigres did not live up to expectations.
With the UANL team he played 38 games, scored only eight goals and gave five assists.
