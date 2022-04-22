The French soccer player of the Tigres UANL, Florian Thauvinheld an interview with the newspaper L’Equipe and revealed that it would have been a complete mistake not to have accepted the offer from the Monterrey team to play in Mexico, since he recognizes that it is very different from European football in several ways.
The former player of Olympic Marseille and world champion with France has been on everyone’s lips since he left European football to reach Liga MX and fortunately for him, he does not regret having made that decision.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
“We make huge tables, our children live together in a fabulous landscape. Children are kings. My life is extraordinary, it would have been crazy to reject what I live”
– Florian Thauvin.
He also talked about his day-to-day with the San Nicolás de los Garza group.
“At the end of training, in our stadium right next to the pitch, we have barbecues. Our children sometimes come with us. They have fun with each other on the other side of the field. There is a professional side with an amateur spirit in the sociable sense of the word. term. The mentality is different from the locker room I’ve been in before,” he shared.
In the same way, the skilled winger wants to change the perception of the French with Mexico, because more than an “exotic” championship, he considers it the sixth in the world, only behind the top 5 of the best leagues in Europe.
“I would also like to change the way the French look at Mexico, it drives me crazy when I hear that we ‘lost’ in Mexico, that it is an ‘exotic’ championship, it is a lack of culture and respect. Liga MX is the sixth world championship behind the European Big 5. In Tigres there are boys who have played for Villarreal, FC Porto, Sevilla FC. There are Mexican, Argentine, Brazilian and French internationals. We have a great team”, he assured.
#Florian #Thauvin #surrenders #Liga #Tigres
Leave a Reply