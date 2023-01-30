WILL CONTINUE IN ITALY 🇮🇹

💥 Florian Thauvin would have found a team in Serie A, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Udinese will take over the services of the Frenchman.

❌ Thauvin rejected offers from South America to go to Europe. pic.twitter.com/KjX3FZEVEH

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) January 29, 2023