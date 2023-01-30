Tigres has one of the best squads in the entire Liga MX and possibly the entire continent in general. It is a fact that the obligation of the team from the north of the country is to win the MX League at all costs, because after an investment of more than 20 million dollars in reinforcements, the royal team must return to the path of the champion, even though they have not traveled since more than two years ago.
One of the most important movements of the cats was the signing of the best scorer within Mexico in all of 2022, Nicolás Ibáñez, the current Liga MX scoring champion left the Tuzos after a million-dollar offer and now he has already begun to add minutes the management of Cocca fell. However, for this to come to fruition, the club from the north of the country was forced to let a man not born in Mexico leave its squad and the sacrificed end was Florian Thauvin, who has found a place in Serie A.
Despite having very well-paid offers within Brazil and in MLS itself, the Frenchman has put aside his financial interests with the aim of returning to the best football on the planet. That being the case, Fabrizio Romano anticipates that the Frenchman will sign in the following hours with Udinese from Serie A, the club from the old continent that put the best contractual conditions on the Frenchman’s table and in which Florian will seek to resume the level he lost in Mexico .
