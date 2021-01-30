E.Take a deep breath and the final spurt begins. It is 2:48 p.m. on this Saturday afternoon and Florian Neuschwander runs and runs and runs. Final spurt – in his world that doesn’t mean 50 or 500 meters. No, Neuschwander runs in another dimension. He’s 90 kilometers behind him and ten ahead of him. Or better: under him. Because he runs on the spot. In a gym in Bavaria on a treadmill, about to break the world record on the treadmill over 100 kilometers.

“Damn it, how does the guy do it?” Comments Hawaii champion Patrick Lange, who is connected live, and added in astonishment: “The boy just does the thing. It’s great to be there, very inspiring. ”At 9 o’clock in the morning Neuschwander started the treadmill. Now it’s only five, another four, another three, another two kilometers. The last one is the fastest. The 39-year-old turns up the pace again: 18.3 km / h after 99 kilometers. “Completely crazy, madness,” calls out Lange.

After 6:26:14 hours, Neuschwander throws up his arms, the magic number of 100 kilometers in his legs. And in a new unofficial world record time. Mission # beat100flow completed successfully. “Eye of the Tiger” sounds out of the speakers.

“I also sweat a bit …”

Anyone who thinks that the ultra runner must first really recover before he has room to speak is wrong. A short break, he hangs exhausted over the treadmill, then he says: “Dude, I’m screwed. It was long, but also entertaining. It was awesome. Thanks to everyone, brought Bock. “To then add with a smile:” I am easily exhausted, also sweat a little … Everyone thinks he is a little crazy, but the motivation was not an issue. “

It was a novelty for him too: The ultra runner from Saarland knows his way around such great distances, but he usually does them somewhere out in nature and only uses the treadmill for training purposes in autumn and winter. So now 100 kilometers in a gym in Nussdorf (Chiemgau), step by step always in the same place, supported by a number of fans and friends who cycled with Zwift or accompanied him along parts of the route – including Patrick Lange – or followed the live stream and filled the social media wall with comments.

In order to break the world record of 6:39:26 hours that the American Mario Mendoza set last June, Neuschwander had completed several half marathons, marathons and sometimes a 60-kilometer test on the treadmill – mostly when his little daughter was in daycare.

The route cannot be long enough for Florian Neuschwander Source: HPCosmos

Neuschwander is one of the stars of the ultra running scene, unconventional, casual, always aiming to inspire other people. Whether through social media, running meetings in reality or virtually in Corona times. His most exciting project of the past year sounds bizarre: “From running to running”. Neuschwander started in Switzerland near Basel, ran via Zurich to Bregenz, into the Allgäu and then towards the goal: Laufen near Salzburg. 550 kilometers with more than 10,000 vertical meters within a week.

“If that doesn’t inspire …”

Variety that he could only dream of this Saturday, but it didn’t need that either. In addition to Lange, there was support from other top athletes such as table tennis ace Timo Boll and top triathlete Sebastian Kienle, who were included in the live broadcast.

The time is not officially a world record, but it does not reduce the performance. For Guinness World Records, official observers would have to be on site, log the attempt and then legitimize it. In times of Corona, not an option that Neuschwander considered.

Just for comparison: 100 kilometers, that’s around 289 laps around the soccer field of FC Bayern Munich in the Allianz Arena. Or 46,948 Dirk Nowitzkis in a row. For Neuschwander it was exactly 69,582, as his sports watch told him. “I always had slight pinches in the back of the thigh, but it lasted,” he says with relief. “But that gives sore muscles …”

“If you don’t get inspired by what Flo just pulled off – then I don’t know either,” said Lange. “I can only congratulate you. Crazy! ”Neuschwander’s next destination? A fast 100 on the road.