D.his guy isn’t running. No, he shoots. At least that’s how Florian Neuschwander speaks of his almost daily running units. What may sound like torture to some, usually looks relaxed, easy and moody with him. Also because the 39-year-old is a pretty casual guy. Beard, curly head, tattoos. An ultra runner, a star of the scene without thinking of himself as one. A slightly crazy person in a positive sense.

Saturday morning, January 30th, he wants to shoot again. And 100 kilometers on a treadmill, always on the spot, beautifully monotonous. Easily crazy. Incidentally, without a break and if possible under the world record time of 6:39:26 hours. That’s how fast the American Mario Mendoza ran on the treadmill last June. An adventurous undertaking even for Neuschwander. “I’ve never done 100 kilometers on the treadmill,” he says.

Similar to the way triathlete Jan Frodeno did at his Ironman in his own four walls, Neuschwander doesn’t do it alone – if you want, you can join him at Zwift from 9 a.m. or take the # beat100flow mission as an event watch in the livestream (more information below in the text). Some world-class athletes are included, others – like Hawaii champion Patrick Lange – run part of the route.

Incidentally, Neuschwander doesn’t have a nice view: Neuschwander will entrench himself in a gym in Nussdorf (Chiemgau).

Best time over 50 kilometers on the tape

Why is he doing this to himself? Why not? “At the moment there are no competitions, there is snow here, there is no flat track either, and we are all severely restricted,” he says. “So I use this option to see how fast I can currently run over 100 kilometers.”

On this Friday he did a more relaxed session on the belt – which Neuschwander means “easy”: ten kilometers with 4x 1000 meters at a competition pace of 3:51 minutes. So he wants to get the first 50 kilometers behind him on Saturday.

Should he break the record, his time is not officially a world record, but Neuschwander doesn’t care about that. For Guinness World Records, official observers usually have to be on site, record the attempt and finally legitimize it. In times of Corona, when travel should be avoided as much as possible and otherwise too many people would be in one room, this is not a good idea.

In February Neuschwander had already set an unofficial world record over the 50 kilometers on the treadmill (2:57:35 hours), which was improved several times shortly afterwards. “They went at a pace that I can’t beat,” he admits frankly. “You can not change it.” At the end of 2020, he set his own best time again to 2:51:52 hours. So now the 100 kilometers.

Mental challenge

For the 39-year-old, running is a way of life. Training plans set in stone are not his thing. “I run because I’m happy with it. If I’m not in the mood, then I don’t run, ”he says. “I don’t run after a training plan all the time.”

Neuschwander is a late starter, winning his first official race at the age of 15 – at that time still in tennis shoes. He’s always been unconventional. This has been followed by victories in the “Wings For Life World Run” and top places in ultra races such as the “TransRockies”. 100 kilometers and more are welcome for the Saarlander.

He prefers to be outside, but treadmill training has long been a part of him in autumn and winter. Now the 100 kilometers are just getting out of hand. “It will not only be physically tough, it will also challenge me mentally. The head shouldn’t go limp, ”he says.

Shooting with the flo (w)

His plan is: Keep your heart rate below 160 as long as possible and start at an average speed of 3:51 minutes per kilometer. That would mean that he could do around 15.6 kilometers per hour and, in the end, would get off the treadmill after 6:24 hours.

But Neuschwander does not expect that, his strategy is to run out of a buffer through the high pace and then slow down a gear at half time: “Then I can reduce my pace by 0.5 kilometers per hour for ten kilometers and actively recover . ”

What if the bladder presses? Then he has a problem. Despite the long duration, a toilet break is simply not possible. “I haven’t thought about the toilet for a long time,” he says. “I have to go through that.”

And so everyone can be there on Saturday, January 31st from 9 a.m.:

Here is the live stream

Event hashtag # beat100flow to post directly to him on a social media wall on Twitter and Instagram

Run completely or partially on Zwift: 100km Game Run (virtual)