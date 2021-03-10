Florian Munteanu, most famous for playing Viktor Drago in Creed 2, is set to star as Krieg in the Borderlands movie.

Krieg is the playable Psycho class character in Borderlands 2. Munteanu, who plays Razor Fist in upcoming Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, joins a star-studded Borderlands cast that includes Cate Blanchett (Lilith), Kevin Hart ( Roland), Jamie Lee Curtis (Dr. Tannis), Jack Black (Claptrap), and Young Gamora actress Ariana Greenblatt (Tiny Tina).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Borderlands movie will see Krieg in charge of protecting Tiny Tina.

“Here we go,” Munteanu said in a post on Instagram. “So hyped for this one. Fell in love with the role immediately once I had my eyes on it. Can’t wait to bring Krieg🪓 to life. LET’S ROOOOOOOOLL.”

Here’s a statement from director Eli Roth:

“Florian brings real humanity and multiple layers to a character who on the surface seems totally insane and brutally savage.

“Krieg was by far the most difficult role to cast, and Florian brought him to life and grounded him in a way that I didn’t know was possible. He’s going to be a brilliant Krieg and will fit in perfectly with our incredible cast. “

Craig Mazin wrote the latest draft of Borderlands. Production begins mid-April in Hungary.