That Milot Rashica sustained an injury in the Kosovo international match against Moldova, was a shock for Werder fans. The winger, with whom the Bremen team want to earn more than 20 million euros this summer, will apparently not be out for long.
“I saw the pictures, it didn’t look so good,” said coach Florian Kohfeldt at a PK on Friday. “But now I’m of course happy that it will probably just be shock.” The result of the MRI examination is missing, but Rashica has not sustained any serious injuries.
The 24-year-old winger was replaced on Thursday in the 75th minute after he had previously prepared the 1-1 draw. After the game, Kosovo coach Bernard Challandes also said he did not suspect a serious injury at Rashica.
