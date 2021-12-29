“Dad, do you know who the mother of God is?” Julius de Clercq himself had forgotten that he had once, as a seven-year-old boy, put this question to his father Florian. Shortly before his death, Florian recalled this memory. He wanted to say how happy he has been with the “billions of questions” that his son has always fired at him.

Julius: „And he never answered: ‘weird question’, ‘no idea’, or ‘not right now!’ He was an intellectual. He loved my curiosity. He also had thousands of questions in his head.”

Florian de Clercq owned fifty thousand apple trees, ten thousand pear trees, a club from a farm, barns and six houses on thirty hectares of private land between Lisse and Nieuw-Vennep. To put it more quickly: van Landgoed de Olmenhorst, which has been in the family since 1854. Immediately after the reclamation of the Haarlemmermeer, it had developed into an oversized arable farm.

Besides being a thinker, Florian was also a talker. “No one could reason and talk as beautifully as my father,” says eldest daughter Amber. “His sentence structure, his choice of words – you really hung on his every word.” He was also a worrier. Jan Ham, neighbor and kindred spirit: “He was full of visions and visions, but he sometimes had trouble putting them into action. Then I said: nice thought, Florian, but what are you going to do now, what will be your first step?”

He was the first of three children born to his mother, and the fourth child to his father. Half brother Steven: “Our father was married six times, he had little patience with women.” Florian was born in his father’s last marriage, which lasted. He read a lot and hung out with a group of hockey friends, Steven de Clercq recalls. After high school, he opted for two studies at the same time at the VU in Amsterdam: medicine and philosophy.

Less than three years later, he turned his back on student life rather abruptly. De Olmenhorst was in financial distress. High wages and expensive investments in agricultural machinery weighed heavily on exploitation. Florian came to his father’s aid to secure the future of the estate.

Florian de Clercq in 1968.

Photo private collection



He was just 25 when he took over the management in 1986, as the fifth generation in the De Clercq family. Half of the land had to be sold in those years to provide relatives with their share of the estate capital.

A third of De Olmenhorst already consisted of orchards. Florian decided to focus entirely on fruit growing. In the early 1990s, he radically opted for organic cultivation, without fertilizers, without pesticides. “He was way ahead of his time,” says Irene Lugtheid, his right-hand man for many years. “When he started it, it was called a bit sneer, like ‘typical goat wool socks’.”

He was also a trendsetter with a self-invented innovation: the adoption of fruit trees. Anyone who pays around 40 euros per year can come and pick all the fruit from their ‘own’ tree during harvest time. More than nine thousand trees on De Olmenhorst have now been adopted. In addition, country shops and catering establishments attract about a hundred thousand visitors a year. Bottles of organic juice from De Olmenhorst are available in many cafes and restaurants.

With his wife Rosemarie, Florian worked seven days a week on the growth and prosperity of the company. The children Amber (now 27), Julius (25) and Liselotte (22) all came in the 1990s. “For my parents, us and the company were number one,” says Amber, “and their relationship was number two. They broke up ten years ago, unfortunately.”

When Florian turned sixty, in the summer of 2020, he engaged a coach/organizational advisor for a new round of plans for the future. Assisted by her, he opened the conversation with his children: how did they envision their future as the sixth generation ‘children of De Olmenhorst’?

Son Julius, student of financial economics in Rotterdam: „We thought that we would have at least five years for these discussions. Now we are faced with big questions and decisions years earlier.” His eldest sister works for the Schiphol Group; his youngest sister has almost finished a bachelor’s degree in law in Utrecht.

Amber: „Our father broke off his studies and devoted his life to De Olmenhorst. It was his passion, but it has also been a sacrifice for him personally. We absolutely feel the love for the estate and certainly also the responsibility to give it a bright future. We do not yet know exactly what our own role in this could be. Above all, we now need time for grief.”

Florian de Clercq was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on 25 September. He passed away less than six weeks later, on November 5, in the house he grew up in and lived in for most of his life.