In the modern era of RPGs it is easy to associate the dice, the source of the decision for most of the most complex actions, with the symbolism of RPGs. What we forget, however, is that behind these maneuvers a very particular economy of action comes into play, which is often structured by rules to keep in mind (or on a card) and numbers that define characteristics and statistics. Floria is no exception: we are talking about an RPG created by Nekotsuki, which like many uses numbers to define some of your character's abilities. Yet, it doesn't stop here: in Floria, in fact, which spells you will cast and how you will take damage it will be managed by a grid where you will draw lines and color spaces.

Floria, nature and the Enchanted Forest

The name Floria describes these people capable of exploiting the magic of Herbs: the vegetation of this setting, in fact, manages to reach up to core of the planet ferrying magical energy to the surface, and becoming capable of releasing particular effects.

So here is what i Floria I am able to use these Herbseven let them grow on themselves, and consequently they are also able to exploit such magic.

The game therefore bases its entire skeleton on a precise scheme: we start from the task, the walk towards the Forestwhich in the basic setting covers a large part of the world, is explored looking for Herbs (which will affect the grid) and gods Fruits (which instead will only have effects from use) and finally we will go to the Battle, a fight that will take advantage of the magic accumulated for the battle.

To aid in the exploration of the Forest there will be a map that, once built, will create the randomness necessary to see which Herbs you will find – all well described in the manual. As regards the setting and the details, we will not dwell much on them, but although the book published by Narrattiva is about 100 pageseverything you need is inside, including a detailed description of the setting and even the adventures to try.

A particular system

But let's move on to the most succulent part, that is game system. Floria offers a very particular game system: obviously you will have statistics that will define the character's abilities, and the shots will be made with 2d6classifying as success a lower shot to the sum of the two stats used. Each player will then have some derived statistics and life points.

The intriguing part comes when the game grid is discovered: in Floria we will be able to choose between three different races And three different classes, and these will draw lines on the grid. The Herbs will also draw lines, effectively giving you a grid full of shapes made up of the intersection of these Herbs, your origins and other factors.

Once built such grillit will manage two important actions for us: the spells we can cast and the damage we will suffer.

In the first case, the spells will have a casting cost equal to the shapes: be they squares, triangles, two triangles with a joint vertex or one star. To cast that spell you will have to, in addition to respecting the requirements such as the position in the field (whether first or second line, for example), blacken that shape.

Once done, that form can no longer be blackened by spells, effectively making it vital to know how to manage which attacks you launch. Another thing that is important, however, is to take the damage into account: when you suffer an attack, you will have to roll twice 2d6 to define row and column.

Like one Battleship, you will have to blacken that square and take damage equal to the number of lines that pass through it (the corners do not count). Furthermore, a shape with a square blackened by damage cannot be colored to cast spells, but it will allow you to take more damage (and in that case, you will add 1d6 to the total). In short, a battle that will require cunning, caution and above all knowing how to manage the shapes that you will create thanks to the Herbs and your class.

With a decidedly out of the ordinary approach, Floria is proposed as an interesting alternative to the classic RPGs, effectively allowing you to play even short and fun sessions without too much preparation, but with a gameplay that is very original and, if learned, really fun to play.