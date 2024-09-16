Antonio Flores, Lola Flores’ son, died in 1995 when he was 33 years old. His only daughter, Alba, was not yet a decade old when he passed away. Almost 30 years later, he will embark on a journey to explore his father’s memories, life and work in a Movistar Plus documentary feature film, written and directed by Isaki Lacuesta (Second prize) and Elena Molina (Remember my name). Flowers for Antonio, a production of LACOProductora, Flower Power Producciones, Caballo Films and Flores para Antonio la película AIE, which began filming this month, will tell the life of the composer through memories, exploring previously unpublished materials: videos, photos, recordings, drawings, archive images and his own music.

In the film, Antonio will share the lead role with his daughter, actress Alba Flores (The Money Heist), which will explore her memories of her father through films and songs and her participation in the first concert in his honour. “I didn’t know how much some of the people around my father needed something like this. It’s a film that we are making with our own skin for an artist who also created with our own skin,” said the actress in the press release released by Movistar Plus+.

The film, which promises to tell the untold story of La Faraona’s son, will also feature Ana Villa, Antonio’s wife, and his sisters Lolita and Rosario Flores. Before arriving exclusively on Movistar Plus, the documentary will premiere in movie theaters.