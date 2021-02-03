A little over two hours had passed since the moment the doors of the San José de Flores Cemetery. The workers of this cemetery located in Varela and Balbastro were still in the place, who heard a thunderous noise. In the first minutes there was a lot of confusion. Where could that sound come from in a silent place, without visitors and without movements? The dust spreading through the corridors gave the first clues: the ceiling of a gallery of niches had collapsed.

The episode occurred on Tuesday and workers considered “a miracle” that no one got hurt and that no niche has been affected by the collapse. Beams, masonry, iron and plasterboard were left hanging from the ceiling and scattered on the floor of the pantheon. The staircase that is usually used to access the highest niches, almost close to the ceiling, was smashed. This ladder is used not only by those who perform on-site maintenance, but also by people who are going to leave flowers for their loved ones.

In Buenos Aires there are three cemeteries: Chacarita, Recoleta and Flores. All depend on the Undersecretary of Community Management of the City. From that area they confirmed Clarion the information and specified that the ceiling collapsed between 7pm and 7.30pm; that there were no injuries and that they were conducting the tests to determine what happened. “The place is fenced and is preparing for the repair works to begin,” they assured.

The floor was flooded and the structure has probably collapsed due to accumulation of water on the roof and to the lack of drainage, they estimated sources of the cemetery. In the previous days there were many rains and storms.

Hernán Vizzari is a popularizer and researcher on the history of Buenos Aires cemeteries. He knows like few others everything related to the three cemeteries and tells that the leaks They had already begun to cause problems: “They caused flooding on the ground floor, damage to the electrical system and finally, this fall of the ceiling,” said who was also distinguished by the Buenos Aires Legislature as “Outstanding Personality of Culture.”

Vizzari recalled that between 2004 and 2005 the City had undertaken to carry out repair works. Also during 2009, when there was another collapse of similar characteristics: “Although arrangements were made, there were no major infrastructure works. The long list of building deficiencies, which threaten health, is exposed, “he remarked.

The infrastructure problem, and the lack of maintenance that Vizzari denounces, are added theft and vandalism suffered by the three Buenos Aires cemeteries. Still in a pandemic, while the sites were closed to visitors.

In Chacarita, when the doors were still closed due to the quarantine and the processions and responses were not authorized, a plaque and a bust were stolen. Although there were no details on when it happened, the missing ones were discovered in July. Sources from the cemetery reported that a plaque located in the cenotaph of Evita was first stolen. And then, a bust of Isaac Rojas, who was in what is known as Pantheon A of the Naval Center.

In this cemetery, which with 95 hectares is the largest of the three, thefts, and even desecration, are recurrent.

Vizzari regrets the general deterioration of the cemeteries and demands for their care: “They deserve to be maintained as a heritage and building, since they are sensitive spaces for everyone. The bereaved must have a decent place to visit their dead and not encounter theft, vandalism, desecration or a falling roof. “

The Flower Cemetery in August, when graves were being prepared for those killed by Covid. Photo Mario Quinteros

Currently the cemeteries are open, but the entrance is only allowed to visit the tombs or to attend a burial or cremations. On the other hand, tourist or recreational visits are not allowed. Meanwhile, all the procedures – renovation of niches, concessions of vaults and pantheons, etc. – must be carried out online.

Inaugurated in 1807, the Flores cemetery was originally located a few meters from its current location, on Rivera Indarte street. By 1832 he occupied another farm, in the same neighborhood. It was only in 1867 that it settled on the land where it operates today. In addition to preserving the remains of the families that in those years owned these fields, considered the “outskirts of the City”, the first Jews who were authorized to have a burial in Buenos Aires were also buried in Flores, between 1900 and 1910.

