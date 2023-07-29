The bulging and wide eyes of Tato Giovannoni They already anticipate something inherent to their personality, an incipient and worked curiosity for everything that surrounds them. His enormous hands, which seem designed to shake cocktail shakers, also help to better understand the activity he has carried out for more than two decades.

Giovannoni, an eminence in the world of mixes, owner of the Buenos Aires cocktail bar Florería Atlánticonumber 18 in the latest ranking of The World’s 50 Best Bars, is in Spain offering a few drinks and publicizing its subsidiary in the Born neighborhood (Avda. del Marquès de l’Argentera, 19) in Barcelona. She greets the crowd with a classic from his mother’s house, the Negroni Balestrini, in honor of his grandfather, Mr. Balestrini, “half James Bond, half Indiana Jones,” she says. The cocktail, eminently fresh and with that bitter charge that a good negroni should always have, makes use of its own gin, Príncipe de los Apóstoles (which it makes with grapefruit and yerba mate), Campari and Averna, a Sicilian amaro made with citrus and Mediterranean herbs. It is rounded off with a minimum amount of Atlantic water and a final smoke made with eucalyptus.

“It was always a dream to expand Florería”, claims Giovannoni one hot afternoon in mid-July, sitting on the lower floor of the premises that house his two concepts, the bar and the brazier, the latter in the upper part, at street level, in front of the station of France. The original concept of Florería was to create a bar for immigrants in which the different peoples that settled in Argentina in the last century would be reflected. Now that same identity, but turned towards the Mediterranean, is what inspires this new two-story space. “I didn’t want to copy paste the idea of ​​our first flower shop. It motivated me to learn other things, which is why I wanted to let myself be carried away by the immigration that left the Mediterranean for Argentina”, he points out.

In the letter there are nods to cultures such as Greek, Israeli or Egyptian. “For the Egypt cocktail we cook medlars with cardamom and other herbs. From there we obtain a syrup that we mix with gin and a homemade chamomile liqueur ”, he describes, from one of the recipes that can be tried and which is served in a wooden cup in the shape of a palm tree. It has an enormous freshness and quantity of nuances, from the floral to the herbaceous. Another of those African affiliations is Morocco, a cocktail that they pour from a kind of large metal teapot. “This is grumpyfirst we sauté different fruits in aniseed and spices, and then we macerate them in chardonnay wine and add Lillet Rosé”, he highlights.

Presentation of the Italia cocktail, with dry vermouth, amaro, bergamot liqueur, acorn liqueur, blood orange and anchovy colature. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

The tributes follow one another with names of countries such as Syria (Calvados, goat’s milk, dates, mint and apple juice), Italy (dry vermouth, amaro, bergamot liqueur, acorn liqueur, blood orange and anchovy collatura) or Spain. , a very free version of a kalimotxo with red wine, ratafía (a type of sweet liquor), paprika water and mushrooms infused in Pedro Ximénez. In total there are ten signature drinks that use a multitude of local ingredients. “With these cocktails I wanted to tell the story of those flavors that can be found in the nations around the Mediterranean and that arrived in Argentina. There is a little bit of history and a lot of European, African and Asian influence”, a particularly happy Giovannoni continues to explain. This flower shop is the first of a series of stores that he plans to open throughout the world. “We want to open 22 spaces in the next eight years. Each one will be different, it will tell the story of immigration in the ports around the world”, he details. Next to him is Alex Resnik, another Argentine with an inquisitive mind, who in recent decades has fueled the global expansion of Austrian chef Wolfgang Puck.

The local Florería Atlántico, in Barcelona. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

A way of eating is also associated with cocktails, which they have called “al paso”. “It is our tribute to the Argentine identity, to those migrants who went to the interior of Argentina and made preserves, pâté, terrine and roasts. Eating on the go is how eating at a counter was known in the eighties”, recalls Giovannoni, while listing some of the delicacies on the menu: “Pickled lamb tongue, pâté de foie with Pedro Ximénez, smoked sardines in paprika oil, crab empanada, our king crab from Patagonia and different cuts that we make on the grill”.

Giovannoni, a man of the world and tireless traveler, has landed in Barcelona to transmit knowledge and a good hand with the bar cabinet. His idea, to talk about those first adventurers who bequeathed us spices, liquors and techniques, seems like a success in an increasingly decentralized world. His cocktails express it that way.