Alessandro Florenzi, AC Milan winger, is under investigation by the Turin Prosecutor’s Office as part of the investigation into illegal betting. The player is charged with the case of article 4 of law 401 of 1989. Other footballers are already under investigation in the same proceedings: Nicolò Zaniolo, Nicolò Fagioli and Sandro Tonali. Florenzi has been summoned to be heard by the investigators in the next few days.

Fagioli and Tonali have already been sanctioned by the sporting justice system and are serving 7 and 10 month bans. The two players from Juventus and Newcastle will also have to follow a therapeutic path and participate in agreed activities for complete rehabilitation before returning to the pitch. Zaniolo was interviewed by the Turin investigators and continues his competitive activity regularly with his club, Aston Villa, and with the national team.