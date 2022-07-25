The Milan defender on Sky: “The Scudetto was deserved. Rome? I left it with regret, but I’m happy to have been redeemed by the Rossoneri “

Scudetto, redemption, qualification as a senator in the locker room. At the age of 31 Alessandro Florenzi is a happy footballer, even if the visceral bond he had with Rome and with Rome has been definitively closed. But, in short, there are worse counterpoints. “I am happy to have been redeemed by Milan – he told Sky -. I left Roma with regret, but I immediately turned the page. I want to write important new pages in my future ”.

The little things – Also because there is a title to defend: “Last year we won with merit, we want to reiterate this again this year”. And he goes back: “There was a great team spirit, we all pushed on the same side. We might not be the strongest on paper, but the strongest don’t always win. There are little things that give great results. Even in difficult moments we have teamed up and we have overcome adversity. The objectives? Repeating ourselves and winning the second star is our great goal, even if it won’t be easy ”. See also Maurizio Stecca hospitalized for Covid: "I'll win this match too"

Charisma – Finally, a hint to a couple of singles: “He is a player who will make himself respected. Forward we have great quality and experience, Divock has great charisma, he can help us a lot. Adli? We must let him work quietly, he must be given time. He has great qualities, the coach has to get something out of him and I’m sure he will know how to do it. He settled in very well, before singing a song in French he introduced himself in Italian, he was really good “.

