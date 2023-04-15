The words of the former Giallorossi full-back: “We have given great emotions to a fan base as beautiful as that of Roma”
Alexander Florenzi came back to talk about Rome and did it to the microphones of Dazn at the end of the match between Milan and Bologna. The former Giallorossi full-back and captain focused in particular on the game of Champions League that awaits the Rossoneri, comparing it to the incredible comeback made at the Olimpico against Barcelona in 2018: “These are special matches. It will be difficult for me to relive the sensations I felt in the match against Barcelona, both as a fan and as a player”. These are the first words of Florenzi which then concludes with a message for his former fans: “We have given great emotions to a fan base as beautiful as that of Roma”.
April 15th – 5.48pm
