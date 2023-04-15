Alexander Florenzi came back to talk about Rome and did it to the microphones of Dazn at the end of the match between Milan and Bologna. The former Giallorossi full-back and captain focused in particular on the game of Champions League that awaits the Rossoneri, comparing it to the incredible comeback made at the Olimpico against Barcelona in 2018: “These are special matches. It will be difficult for me to relive the sensations I felt in the match against Barcelona, ​​both as a fan and as a player”. These are the first words of Florenzi which then concludes with a message for his former fans: “We have given great emotions to a fan base as beautiful as that of Roma”.