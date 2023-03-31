The Rossoneri full-back to Mediaset: “Then, when I saw the ball again, those thoughts disappeared. Ibra is bionic. Kvara stops with the collective. Spalletti? I’ll hug him”

Milan’s long-term patient par excellence was obviously Ibra, but Florenzi unfortunately also “did well” in this sense. For him, the months in the pits were six, and at 32 it’s not exactly a walk in the park. “What if all these months off the pitch made me have ‘bad thoughts’? Yes – he told Mediaset – there was a small moment in which I thought of looking for other ways. But luckily my family made me think about what I wanted and the truth is that when I saw the ball again all those thoughts went away.

“Bionic” — A sort of small confession, made to Mediaset a few hours after the big match in Naples where, among other things, Alessandro could also find a starting shirt again. “I feel I can give so much every day here. I’m ready to help everyone, but first of all I have to feel good. There is a lot of motivation that has pushed me to recover in recent months, I hope now to be an important card for Milan, that’s why I’m here. Between Ibra and I we have seen some interventions”, jokes the winger, who says of Zlatan: “He is bionic. What I saw him do last year I’ve never seen anyone do.” See also SBK | Toprak: "I forget Assen and go to Estoril to win"

“Luciano and I” — Then he analyzes the match against Napoli: “It’s not the first match of three matches. We have to think about one race at a time. About being disadvantaged and already defeated is something they said last year too and then many reneged on the criticisms and jumped on the bandwagon. In the Champions League it will be two very tough matches against a strong team, but I don’t think they rejoiced so much when they picked us, also considering Milan’s history with the Champions League. Will I find Spalletti again? I will certainly embrace him in the locker room, then we will be opponents but he will remain one of the most influential coaches I have had in my career ”. That he could have had in Naples after PSG: “He and I chatted, then there was nothing concrete but we had exchanged two lines”. Finally, reflections on Kvara: “I think we can stop more as a team than individually, but we have to think about how to stop the Napoli collective more than just one player”. See also Leao and his childhood: "I started when I was 7. Benfica lied to me, so I went to Sporting"

