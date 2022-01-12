It took some time, it wasn’t easy at first. But Alessandro Florenzi, slowly, is relaunching himself at Milan. He is getting that ransom he was looking for, he is believing those who gave it up. All this always with a smile on your face. A key factor, this: in the locker room it is important, always ready to joke, to tone down the tone. He got in great, making everyone like him. Now also on the pitch he is making a notable contribution.

THE NUMBERS – After the last stop for the national teams, Alessandro started in fourth place. Thanks to Calabria’s injury, he appropriated what he feels to be his role, right back in a back four. From 20 November, Fiorentina-Milan, Florenzi has played all the Rossoneri’s matches in the league. From first to last, with the beautiful goal in the middle against Empoli, just before Christmas. The appearances as a starter in Serie A are 9, in total 14.

THE RANSOM – Reliable, precise and increasingly incisive even in the offensive phase. So Florenzi is earning that ransom that he so longs for. Arrived in the summer on an expensive loan of one million euros, Milan has agreed with Roma a right of redemption of 4.5 million. The Rossoneri club is satisfied with the player’s performance, as well as the manager Pioli is happy. A final decision on which players to redeem will be made in the spring, but Florenzi is heading in the right direction. Maybe this time he really found his new home.