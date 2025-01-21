Florentino Pérez will be, at least, president of Real Madrid until he is 81 years of age. The current white leader will once again be in charge of the club once no one other than him has presented his candidacy to lead the merengue entity until 2029. As is customary in this second stage of Florentino, there will be no elections for the presidency. The last time Real Madrid members had to vote between Florentino or another candidate was in 2004, when Pérez passed over Lorenzo Sanz and Arturo Baldasano. Since then, both in 2009, 2013, 2017, 2021 and, now, in 2025, Florentino has been automatically re-elected president as there was no other candidate. To be one, you must have been a member for 20 years and guarantee 15% of the club’s budget with personal assets, requirements within the reach of very few. Related News Standard King’s Cup No Friendly draw for Real Madrid, Barça and Atlético in the quarterfinals final Rubén CañizaresWhen his seventh term ends, Florentino will add 26 years at the helm of Madrid divided into two stages (2000-2006 and 2009-2029) and, at the moment, it has accumulated 65 titles between the football (37) and basketball (28) sections. Awards that, if nothing strange happens, will be expanded in the next four years, but it will not be the only front that Pérez has ahead of him. The complete completion of the reform of the Santiago Bernabéu, the Super League, the new management model of the club and the election of his successor will mark the steps between now and 2029. That year, Florentino will add 26 at the head of the club of his life, nine less than Santiago Bernabéu, who presided over Madrid between 1943 and 1978. He has focused on him throughout this time to modernize the club. That entailed carrying out a comprehensive renovation of the stadium that Bernabéu built in 1947, and in the coming months it hopes to complete a renovation that began shortly before the pandemic and whose cost has skyrocketed to 1.3 billion euros. Finally launching the Sky Bar, the most exclusive VIP area, and remedying the acoustic problem that has forced it to paralyze the concerts due to the litigation that the residents of Chamartín have raised, are the last two steps before calling it a day. the reform. How the club is going to be managed is another of Florentino’s major projects for his seventh term. The president of Madrid understands that, right now, the members are not the real owners of the club and a shareholder system is going through his head that he has not yet given details of, but on which he is already working. The president has not overlooked everything that happened with CVC and to prevent anyone from taking away Real Madrid’s assets, he is going to take a proposal to an extraordinary Assembly and, later, this proposal will be voted on by all the partners. The irruption finally The Super League will be another of Florentino’s workhorses. The president of Real Madrid remains convinced that this tournament is the only option to ensure that football is not ruined and, with Barça as an ally, he hopes that from the summer of 2026 or 2027, the competition can get underway. For now, with the help of A22, he continues to work in the shadows so that sooner rather than later the current Champions League will go down in history and the Super League will take over the baton of Europe’s top club competition. It’s not going to be easy, but he’s not going to give in. And who will succeed Florentino if he decides to step aside in 2029? Nobody knows. Not even Florentino himself. In fact, no one can know if this will be his last term, but if it ends up being like that, many Madrid fans dream of seeing Rafa Nadal take the place that now belongs to Florentino. Although, today, it is nothing more than that, a dream. Pérez must first decide who will be his dolphin and then put him at his side to teach him everything he thinks he should teach him. For now, there is Florentino for a while.

#Florentinos #seventh #term #club #model #Super #League #heir