The president of Real Madrid has attended the radio program The transistor of Onda Cero, where he has dealt with current affairs about the merengue group.
Some aspects discussed have been the future of Raphaël Varane, the captaincy of Marcelo Vieira, what can happen to the players who were on loan this season, the insistence on playing the Super League, the illusion in the new project with Carlo Ancelotti or some moments upon arrival at the club. However, the leading role was for the last two marches: the French coach and the Spanish central.
ZINEDINE ZIDANE
“I know him. This year has been tough. You get tired of being a coach. José Angel (Sanchez) and me we were all afternoon trying to get him to stay. Zidane is very simple. When he says he wants to go, he’s already gone. (…) He has the illusion of being a coach in France and he will surely succeed. (…) If I tell the truth, I have not read your letter. They have told me that it is not good, surely he has not written it“.
SERGIO RAMOS
“I love him like a son. I brought him in 2005. Many years have passed. How can you not feel? (…) We told him that the offer had a deadline and he did not accept it. (…) I have adoration for him, he is a Real Madrid legend and I am not going to talk about it. Real Madrid is his home and of course he will be able to return. “
