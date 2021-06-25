The departure of Sergio Ramos has been traumatic at Real Madrid. Like someone who ends a personal relationship, Real Madrid is in a duel, and Florentino Pérez, President of the white entity, is no stranger to it. This is how it became latent in the interview he gave to Zero Wave yesterday, as he admitted that he had a hard time at Ramos’ official farewell.
The president of Real Madrid was the one who signed Sergio Ramos in 2005, when the Sevillian central defender was only 19 years old. He bet on his talent and the defender paid for it with dedication, leadership and quality. In the interview he said that he loved Ramos like a son, and that he would return to Real Madrid since it is his home.
The white president did not want to enter into controversy, but wanted to explain that Real Madrid had offered the captain a contract and that he had informed him that he had an expiration period, something that Ramos denied at a press conference.
The feeling that the fans have left is that in the end, they have not been able to reach an agreement on details. Details more related to the ego, than to economic issues. In this case, neither party has wanted to give in completely, since although Sergio Ramos said he had accepted the renewal offer, we do not know if he did so knowing that it had expired. Both parties hit each other, and both parties have lost out. Ramos must leave what has been his home, and the team that has allowed him to win everything, and Real Madrid lose their captain, who will be difficult to replace.
Now Real Madrid must assimilate the duel, look for a replacement for Ramos and hope that the legend returns home once this situation that has hurt the fans so much has been forgotten.
