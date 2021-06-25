Florentino Pérez granted an interview for the program yesterday The transistor from Zero Wave and has not left a puppet with a head. The top president of Real Madrid has talked about the departures of Zinedine Zidane and Sergio Ramos, the possibility of signing Mbappé, the new stage with Ancelotti, he has had words for the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, and how could it be otherwise manner has also spoken about his great project to revolutionize football: the European Super League.
The president of Madrid continues to defend his project tooth and nail. Florentino insists that football must be saved and fuels UEFA: “I would like UEFA to make a more attractive competition and not one that loses more and more fans. If football is having a bad time and in my view it will die , the audiences are getting smaller and smaller, young people don’t watch football, something has to be done. “
“We do not exclude anyone. Everyone can not be. A Roma – Sampdoria has less interest than a Manchester – PSG. We have captured all the audiences of all the matches of all the leagues. Those who command here are the fans. We see that Manchester It has more fans than Roma. We take those who have more fans in the world because they are the ones that television will demand, “he added.
In addition, he insists that the Super League is alive and no one has left: “We make 12 teams and a binding agreement between all of us, and no one can leave. The Super League continues. When we took it out, UEFA threatened us and the clubs English fell. We go to the judge, who made his car. And he said that the Super League could not be played. UEFA cannot do anything about the people or the clubs. From there, it changes. It has already stopped. Now, the Luxembourg court will have to decide. We have asked that these coercions that have been applied to the English be lifted. “
Florentino has not bit his tongue and has charged hard against the UEFA president: “I have not spoken with him again. They want to keep their privileges and the fans do not want to. It cannot be that we all lose money and Ceferin rises the salary. There are people who have privileges and want to keep them while football dies, “he said about Ceferin.
To close the issue of the Super League, the president of the white team said that he is not afraid of any punishment or retaliation: “Don’t worry, because everything we have we have won. The English teams were coerced by FIFA. They signed something that they should not have. “They have signed, because they are committed to the Super League. They already wanted to sanction them and the courts have told them no. In basketball, we have the Euroleague, which the clubs have created. Can’t we do this in football?”
