Florentino Pérez has created the Golden Superball, an award for the best player of the year who will seek to compete with the Golden Ball, as the award for most prestigious footballers.
The trophy will be presented by Ronaldo Nazario at the Palacio de Congresos in Madrid on January 15. The nominees are Benzema, Modric and Vinicius, and the jury will be the presidents of Juventus, Bayern, Getafe and AC Milan.
The requirements to be a candidate for the Superbalón de Oro is to play for Real Madrid or be loaned by the Whites to another team. Florentino considers that only footballers related to the club can be worthy of being named as the best footballer of the year, that is why he mounts this trophy parallel to the Ballon d’Or. The President of Real Madrid does not understand how Benzema has not been awarded this year or Vinicius after the great year, that’s why he would have gotten tired and would have mounted this award.
Now the ball is on the jury’s roof. Personally I think Benzema deserves it, but Vinicius has also hit the table in recent months and could take it. On the other hand, it may be somewhat unfair that he has been left out of the Courtois nomination. The Belgian goalkeeper is at a superlative level, and is being one of the differential players for the Whites, capable of earning points with his saves.
On the other hand, Mbappé has been left out by very little, who after a good year with PSG, cannot enter this prestigious award because he could not leave the Parisian team for Real Madrid before. Surely next year the Frenchman will have the opportunity to compete for this award.
And in case you believed it … Happy April Fools’ Day!
