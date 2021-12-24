The merengue team wanted to send a message to their fans through the most important figures of their teams. That is why Florentino Pérez and Karim Benzema have participated in men’s football, Sergi Llull and Rudy Fernández in men’s basketball and Alberto Toril and Ivana Andrés in women’s football.
“From Real Madrid we send you all our love, affection and solidarity on these special dates. These are still difficult times in which we wish to convey all our strength and all our encouragement, especially to those who need it most. We want to share a message of enthusiasm and hope to regain the normality that we all hope for We are convinced that we will overcome this challenge to continue living together many joys and many successes. Our commitment is to continue working so that all Madridistas feel proud of our teams and we can continue to enjoy new triumphs and new titles. Happy holidays and may the New Year bring us health, work and happiness for all of us. “
“We wish you happy holidays in the company of your families and your loved ones. We share with all Madrid fans the enthusiasm and hope to enjoy all our dreams together. Merry Christmas and happy years to all.”
“On these special dates, on behalf of the entire staff, I want to send you a message of confidence and strength. Together we will try to achieve all our dreams. Happy holidays and happy new years.”
“On these very dear dates, we want to wish you happy holidays together with your family and friends. I hope that 2022 will be a very special year for everyone, in which health is with us and in which the many challenges we face are turned into successes sports for all the madridismo “.
“Happy holidays to all Madridistas. 2022 is a year in which we have placed many hopes and which we welcome with enthusiasm, hoping that it brings us health, well-being and many titles for Madridismo. Happy new year and haha Madrid.”
“In these very special holidays, we want to convey our best wishes. May health be with us and allow us to face 2022 with hope.”
“On behalf of the Real Madrid players, happy holidays. United we are stronger. We are going to face the challenges of the new year with all the enthusiasm.”
