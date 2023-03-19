The newspaper The world assures that Florentino Pérez will not be present in the Camp Nou box to experience the Spanish football Clásico that will be played tonight. Rumors attribute the absence of the merengue president to the decision made by Joan Laporta a few days ago.
The president of Barça, Joan Laporta, decided to cancel the traditional pre-game board lunch in response to Real Madrid’s decision to appear as a private prosecution in the case against FC Barcelona for the ‘Negreira Case’. In this context, Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, has responded to Laporta expressing his surprise at the decision and making it clear that relations between the two boards have cooled. Despite this, both presidents maintain an alliance on issues such as the Super League or the war against the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas. However, they have decided to stage that the relationship between the clubs is not going through its best moment. Florentino Pérez was expected to attend the Barça box, but now this will not happen.
The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, has decided to stay in Madrid because he anticipates a heated reception from the culé fans, and considers that it is not worth taking any risks. In this sense, Pérez has chosen not to further fan the flame of tension between the two teams.
The “Negreira case” is putting the alliance between the two most important clubs in Spain in serious trouble regarding the intention to create the Super League.
#Florentino #Pérez #attend #tonights #Clásico
Leave a Reply