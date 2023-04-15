The New York City Football Club (NYCFC) has selected HOK as architect and Turner Construction Company, an ACS group company, chaired by Florentino Pérez, as general contractor to design and build the first major soccer-specific stadium in New York City . Until now, the team had played its games in smaller venues or in American football stadiums.

Willets Point, the Queens location of choice, is one of New York’s sports hubs. Located north of the grounds of the former 1964 World’s Fair and connected to Manhattan via subway, the area already includes the New York Mets baseball stadium and the National Tennis Center, home of the US Open.

The whole project is valued at 780 million dollars, just over 700 million euros. The work is expected to be completed for the club to play in its new stadium in the 2027 season of the MLS, the professional European soccer league in the United States.

“The club is confident that HOK and Turner will successfully fulfill the club’s vision of a world-class 25,000 seat stadium that will become a resource to the community. NYCFC is proud to work with Queens Development Group (QDG) to bring forward a one-of-a-generation project for Willets Point that will include 2,500 units of 100% affordable housing, a new 650-seat public school, hotel, open space and the stadium. of NYCFC financed entirely privately,” he said in a statement.

HOK and Turner are longtime allies having completed more than 400 projects together in the last half century. They have carried out large-scale projects covering corporate, healthcare, scientific and technological, and sports and leisure facilities.

Turner Construction has a specific division specialized in sports construction. His clients include professional soccer, football, baseball, hockey, and basketball teams. Turner has worked at many of the world’s major sporting venues including TQL Stadium, SoFi Stadium, Lower.com Field, Golden 1 Center, Yankee Stadium, Madison Square Garden, Levi’s Stadium, and Intuit Dome. The company says that “it has earned a reputation for safe and efficient project management and innovative solutions to complex challenges.”

“We are honored to be part of the team building the new home of NYCFC. The stadium will elevate the experience for this incredible team and its fans,” said Charlie Whitney, Turner vice president and general manager. “From the beginning of our participation, we understood the importance of this project and the positive impact and transformation that it will bring to the entire community,” he added.

the biggest market

The United States has stood out as the main market for DHW. In 2022, it obtained revenues of 18,837 million euros in the country, 27% more than the previous year and 56% of the total turnover of the group, according to the recently presented accounts. In addition, it is the Spanish construction and infrastructure group with the largest presence in the country, ahead of Ferrovial, which has just approved a transfer of headquarters to the Netherlands with which it intends to list directly in the United States.

In 2022, ACS was awarded the construction of the 16.2-mile light rail line (about 26 kilometers) in the country that runs from Bethesda to New Carrollton, in Maryland, for about 1,300 million euros, through Dragados USES. It also won, through its subsidiary Pulice, a contract for the expansion and improvement of the IH35 highway in Travis County (Texas), for around 660 million euros. That same subsidiary won the construction of a 12.2-mile toll facility in Hidalgo County (Texas) for about $250 million.

Picone was awarded a €338 million contract at the end of last year for the installation of a combination of retaining walls and deployable barriers to protect infrastructure and reduce the risk of flooding from the Brooklyn Bridge to Montgomery Street in NY. Flatiron, also a subsidiary of the group, was awarded the project to improve the safety of the chemical and disinfection systems at the Orinda (California) water treatment plant, for 267 million. Turner was awarded the construction of the new health education building on the Lexington campus of the University of Kentucky for €225 million.

With these contracts and many other smaller ones achieved by its different subsidiaries, ACS’ portfolio in the United States amounted to 33,504 million euros, half of the group’s total, at the end of 2022.

So far this year, the group has won important contracts in the country, including a contract from Dragados USA for the construction of a concrete dry dock at the Pearl Harbor Hickam Joint Base in Hawaii for an amount of 2,840 million dollars, and the construction for Panasonic of a battery manufacturing plant for electric vehicles in De Soto, Kansas, in a project that mobilizes a total investment of 4,000 million dollars (3,750 million euros at current exchange rates).

This last contract corresponds to Turner, the main subsidiary of ACS in the country, which is the one that has now won the contract for the stadium and which also announced in February that it will build a facility to produce active pharmaceutical ingredients in Frederick (north of Denver, in Colorado) for an amount of 725 million dollars. At the start of the year, Turner has also achieved a project of 73 million dollars to build a dorm in British Columbia (in Canada) and another of 85 million dollars for a building on campus of Fort Worth, Texas, both in consortium with other firms. Earlier this year construction began on a $300 million indoor water park resort in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

