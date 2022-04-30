Florentino Pérez continues to stalk the winners of Santiago Bernabéu, but for now continues to rear. The current president has just certified his sixth league title after fulfilling Ancelotti’s side with their mission against Espanyol at home. But Bernabéu, with 33 titles in total as president, continues to lead the standings ahead of Florentino, who now has 28. These are the palmareses of the two presidents during their periods in Chamartín.

Palmares of Santiago Bernabéu

His hegemony in the League was unmatched. Such is the case, which came to add 16 national championships. Where the fight is especially tight is in the fight to see who is the president with the most European Cups/Champions. At the moment Bernabéu has one more: 6. As there were no Super Cups (neither from Spain nor from Europe) during his time, the titles that enlarge his list of winners are the Latin Cups, the small ones of the World and the Intercontinental. In addition to the six Copas del Rey. In total, Santiago Bernabéu won 33 titles at Real Madrid.

Palmares de Santiago Bernabéu: 33 titles 16 Leagues 6 European Cups 6 Spanish Cups 1 Intercontinental Cup 2 Latin Cups 2 Small World Cups

Palmares of Florentino Pérez

The current president is so close, that it is foreseeable that in a matter of a few years he will reach him and become the one who has won the most titles in the entire history of the club. But at the moment, with this League, he has 28. His record has much less leaguesbut it is really close, as just mentioned, in European Cups/Championswith five at this stage. If the one in Paris 2022 was raised in May, it would tie Bernabéu in this facet. Florentino, for example, has ten titles between the Spanish Cups (6) and the European Cups (4)championships that did not exist during the Bernabéu era. It also holds five Club World Cups and two Copas del Rey.