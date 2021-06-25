Florentino Perez (Real Madrid) and Andrea Agnelli (Juventus) are among the founders of the Superlega

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who with his colleague from Juve Andrea Agnelli is one of the main creators of the Superalloy, it is peremptory: “There is a binding agreement and the Superlega goes on. They threaten us to protect their dominance and the English teams have fallen under that coercion. We await the decisions of the Luxembourg court “.

In an interview with Wave Cero, Perez spared no criticism of the UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin: “The English teams did not leave, but they were forced by FIFA. We lose eight billion and Ceferin raises his salary. There are people who have privileges and want to continue to keep them. They have already wanted to throw us out of the Champions League, but the courts have banned it. “

“The Superlega is not closed, it is open. It is a championship and all we want is for them to buy it. Seville and Villarreal, for example, will have their own accommodation. Let’s start with the story that each one has. The audience drops and we need to start from those clubs that have more fans. A Roma match doesn’t have the same appeal as a United match. “

“Football loses interest, it has no appeal. Audiovisual rights go down and this is the problem. We want to satisfy everyone and that’s why it has less appeal. This Super League is made up of the teams that have the most followers in the world. it’s money football dies “.

“Football is ruined and dying. Anyone who does not want to see it is blind. Real suffered two very hard years. I must emphasize the generosity of the players when their salaries are lowered. The clubs have lost eight billion euros. “

