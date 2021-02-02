Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid. Getty Images

Real Madrid has reported that its president, Florentino Pérez, has tested positive for coronavirus. The top president of the white club, also president of the ACS company, 73 years old, has known the positive as a result of the PCR tests that the club performs periodically, “although he does not present any symptoms,” they point out in the official statement.

The announcement coincides with the return to training this Tuesday of the first team coach, Zinedine Zidane, who returned to work after having overcome the coronavirus. The club had announced the contagion of the French on January 22. The coach returned to direct the team in Valdebebas on Tuesday, in the first session of the group after the two days of rest that the squad had after the defeat against Levante on Saturday at the Alfredo di Stéfano.

In the 11 days that the white coach has been out, his replacement has been coach David Bettoni, who will now return to his duties as his assistant. Zidane will sit on the bench again this Saturday, when Madrid visit the El Alcoraz stadium to face Huesca (16.15, Movistar LaLiga).