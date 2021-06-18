This Thursday the Spanish center-back was fired from the merengue team with an act of thanks from the president of the entity, with all the titles won in 16 seasons and with a subsequent press conference. In it, the Andalusian explained his version of what happened and reduced it to a chronological formalism:
“I have never wanted to leave Real Madrid. The club offered me the opportunity to extend my contract but it was postponed due to the COVID issue. In recent months, the club made me a one-year offer with the lower salary. Money was never an issue. Mine was not an economic issue, it was years. They offered me a year and I wanted two. He asked for continuity and tranquility. “
Once the initial discrepancy was presented, where the discussion in the player’s version was between extending the link until 2022 or 2023, he clarified that he finally yielded to the club’s intentions, but was surprised that the offer was no longer valid:
“In the last conversations I accept the one-year offer with the lower salary, but I am informed that there is no longer an offer, that it has an expiration date and I had not found out. I do not know the reasons why it has an expiration date without having previously notified it, perhaps I did not understand it well. It was communicated to my agent a week ago and it was a surprise, the club had not given me an ultimatum. “
Sergio Ramos has made it clear, at least from the outside, that he will never hold a grudge against Florentino Pérez and that he feels gratitude for having given him the opportunity to have landed in the merengue entity. However, the end of the captain’s stage has been very cold and more words from the head honcho have been missed.
At a press conference the player’s version was known and, being an institution in the history of Real Madrid, it would be ideal for the decision-maker to clarify what happened. It would be interesting for the Spanish businessman to explain the issue of the expiration date, whether it is true or not, and the conditions of the initial offer and its cancellation.
It is not about opening a conflict between the two that would not benefit anyone, since Sergio Ramos is no longer part of Real Madrid or Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos, but to clarify what has happened so that such a long and strong bond has ended up breaking like this. Let the fans of the merengue team know what has happened.
