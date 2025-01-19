Once the deadline established by the Electoral Board for the presentation of candidacies for the presidency of Real Madrid has expired without any having been presented that would provoke elections, Florentino Pérez, sole candidate, This Sunday he was proclaimed president of Real Madrid for a new term, the seventh, until 2029.

On January 7, Florentino Pérez requested the Electoral Board to open the procedure for calling elections for president and Board of Directors.

Ten days later, the documentation of the only candidacy, that of the current president, was approved, with a presentation document, the list of the members that make up the candidacy and the electoral program, without the need for a bank guarantee as established in article 40, section C, of ​​point 5 of the social statutes of Real Madrid.

It will be the fifth consecutive term of Florentino Pérez without the existence of an opposition that formally presents a candidacy, the seventh of the 77-year-old engineer and businessman from Madridwho has had no rival since he began his second stage as president of the white club in 2009, after three and a half years away from football.

Real Madrid has made official the minutes of the Electoral Board with which it certifies the absence of candidates and the application of point 2 of section E of article 40 of the club’s social statutes, with which it once again proclaims Florentino Pérez president.

In the year 2000, the stage began in which He has become the president with the most titles in the history of Real Madridsurpassing Santiago Bernabéu. It has achieved 65 titles between the football and basketball sections, including seven European Cups in football and three in basketball.

In his first elections Florentino Pérez defeated Ramón Mendoza and in 2004 he was re-elected. He remained in office until his resignation in 2006. Since his return in 2009, he has always been re-elected without opposition, as there has been no candidate who has managed to meet Real Madrid’s requirements to run, with at least 20 years as a member of the club. club and a guarantee for 15 percent of the annual budget of the Madrid team.