Tuesday, 2 February 2021



The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, has tested positive for coronavirus, although he does not present any symptoms of the disease, as announced this Tuesday by the white club through a statement. On the same day that Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane returned to team training after testing positive eleven days ago, 73-year-old Florentino Pérez was detected Covid-19 in the tests “to which he is subjected periodically ».

The footballer Nacho Fernández has also recently tested positive for Real Madrid, who has not yet been able to join the training sessions as he has not tested negative. Zidane, however, has already tested negative on two occasions, so following the protocol he has returned to direct the preparatory sessions at the Valdebebas Sports City. In the case of Florentino Pérez, he must now keep quarantine for at least ten days.