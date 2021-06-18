Florentino Pérez’s Real Madrid, since his first term in office, has had two common characteristics, such as a cycle that repeats itself over and over again: it knows how to sign galactics, but not fire them. They have all come through the front door, they have become heroes, and they have said goodbye through the back door. Sergio Ramos is the latest in a long list of players like Fernando Hierro, Raúl, Roberto Carlos, Iker Casillas (although these did not come from the hand of Florentino), Ronaldo, Di María, Özil, Cristiano Ronaldo … Nobody leaves the Santiago Bernabéu with real honors.
We are used to great presentations. The Santiago Bernabéu is packed to see a great star sign a check, say that he has belonged to Real Madrid since he was a child and kiss the historic merengue shield. The public cheers him, Florentino takes a mass bath and the season begins. The galactic usually likes it in his first month, then he goes through a process of adaptation and, if he can resist the pressure, he becomes a hero. So far, everything is correct.
The problem comes in the twilight. The Real Madrid players do not say goodbye on the pitch. The galactics announce their goodbye at a press conference and they go through the back door, without homage, Without the ovation of the Bernabéu, I arrived in a last league game as a tribute. Time after time, the story is always the same.
Florentino Pérez was clear that Sergio Ramos would not continue at Real Madrid since March. Why is it advertised now? Why wasn’t it announced for the last league game so that, whatever happened, Ramos could say goodbye on the pitch, even without an audience? ¿Why wasn’t he honored and recognized as having forged a legend? The Florentineza syndrome.
