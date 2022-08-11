the portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo He spends bitter moments at Manchester United, from where he has even had the intention of leaving, without finding a destination.

Discrepancies within the club, a bad atmosphere and the poor results of the previous season have created a difficult climate for the Portuguese star.

Would you sign Ronaldo again?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Florentino Perez

In the midst of this tension, the request that a Real Madrid fan, present at the hotel where the team was during the European Super Cup, makes to the president of the white club, goes viral on social networks, Florentino Perez.

The follower, seeing the head of the merengue club so close, asked him face to face: “Sign Cristiano, the bug.”

(You may be interested in: Headings in soccer: why is the brain of soccer players at risk?)

“Who?”, answers Florentino, who is surprised by the request, stops short and turns around.

“To Cristiano!” They insist.

“Again?

“Yessss”.

The response went viral: “At 38 years old?” Says the leader, ironically, as he turns around and leaves. His reaction goes around the world, especially among Madrid fans, who in the past enjoyed the best version of CR7.

😆 Fan: “Presi, sign the Bicho, Cristiano Ronaldo” 😆 Florentine; “Again, with 38 years….” (via IG santiiagomaldonaado) pic.twitter.com/RA9CbTjcfc — Out of Play (@ESPN_FDJ) August 11, 2022

The Portuguese has been linked to Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid. However, neither of them would be interested in signing him now.

The manager of Manchester United, the Dutch Erik ten Hagreiterated that Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Old Trafford despite the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s desire to move to a Champions League club

SPORTS

More sports news