Florentino Pérez gave an interview to the transistor yesterday in which he spoke about the present and the near future of Real Madrid, about signings, about the Super League, UEFA … one of the most prominent topics throughout the entire interview was the surprising march of Zinedine Zidane of the white club at the end of this last season.
It was a very hot topic for several weeks in the football world because it gave the feeling that Real Madrid and the French coach were not finishing in the best possible way. When the president was asked what he thought about that letter that Zidane published a few hours after announcing his departure from the merengue entity, he answered the following: “Knowing Zidane, I was not surprised by his departure. Coaching life is very hard. I fought so that he would stay, I was with him all afternoon. I have not read the farewell letter, the one who wrote it was not him. I wish him the best. He has the illusion of being France coach and he will surely achieve it. “
“I spoke to him all afternoon and he never told me what he said later in the letter. It has been a very difficult season. I have not spoken to him again, I don’t even know if he is in Madrid. I still have the same affection as always. . If it were up to me, let him be Real Madrid coach again “
As can be seen in his statements, Florentino Pérez does not hold too much resentment to the already ex-Real Madrid manager. Anyway, it must be admitted that Florentino has a reputation for finishing badly with his players and coaches at the moment of farewell. He already spent his day with Mourinho, now Sergio Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo, Iker Casillas …
Regarding the arrival of Kylian Mbappé, he clarified the following: “I am not talking about players who are not in Madrid. I know what the Madrid partners want, the best players to come but maybe those players are the youngsters. The fans are delighted forever”.
Another hot topic on which they asked him is the more than possible departure of Rafa Varane: “We have not spoken with him yet, he is in the Eurocup. He still has one year left on his contract. And we have not received any offers for Varane. He is a Sir, if you want to stay you will stay and if not, you will leave. “
