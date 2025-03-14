Five seasons have passed since Real Madrid broke into women’s football and, while Barça and Atlético have opened the Camp Nou and the Metropolitan to their women’s team, the White Entity still does not take its players to Santiago Bernabéu. Now, Melanie Leuupolzfootballer under Alberto Toril, has revealed that Florentino Pérez has placed its premiere in the merengue temple.

The German midfielder, who has landed this summer at Di Stéfano after four seasons in Chelsea and four others in Bayern Munich, has expressed in the podcast KICKER FE: Male that “you have to be aware of the age of this team and where you are”, at the same time that you have recognized that “also The great successes have missed and, often, the great hits open doors“, according to it Brand.

In this sense, Leupolz has revealed a conversation with the president of the White Entity last December: “At the Christmas party you We asked the president when we could play at Bernabéu and said: ‘When you win the first title“. A goal that has led the player to wonder whether” is invested first and then succeeds, or is expected for success to be achieved and then invest. “

“You need more time, that is clear. In financial resources, I don’t know exactly, but of course It is more difficult than in Chelsea“He has admitted about Real Madrid’s economic commitment to his female team.” If we see how many euros, pounds or dollars have spent, It is another world, they cannot be compared“He added.

And the assessment of the midfielder has not been there, who has also compared the situation of the white team with that of Barça, current league champion, Queen and Champions League champion: “Barcelona has come on its own planeThen he goes to the classic, flies for Madrid for a while and then returns home. We are going by train and we stayed one night at a hotelwe play, we stayed another night at a hotel and the next day we are going home. “

“It’s always the same. I already knew in my time in Bavaria, where everything was very unprofessional at the beginning, but then became very professional. This came with the years, with the development of women’s football, and the same will happen with Real Madrid“The footballer has concluded, who considers that the club” is on the right track “and that” will invest a lot in the future. “” will become one of the best teams in Europe, “he predicted.