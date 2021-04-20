The president of Real Madrid Florentino Pérez assured that the objective of the European Football Super League promoted by twelve of the richest clubs on the continent is to save football. «Football has to keep changing and adapting to the times. Soccer loses interest. Something has to be done ”, declared Pérez, who also chairs the recently created Super League, in an interview with the program El Chiringuito on the Mega television channel.

“Soccer is the only sport that is global. Television has to change to adapt to the times. We have to think about why young people between 16 and 24 years of age no longer have an interest in football, ”added the president. “There are many low-quality games and there are many other platforms to entertain yourself. Football has to change, “he insisted. “A group of clubs from some European countries want to do something to make this sport more attractive worldwide.”

Pérez denied the criticism of those who assures that the project aims to favor the most powerful: “It is not something of the rich. We do this to save football, which is at a critical moment.

On Monday, a group made up of six English clubs (Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal), three Spanish (Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid) and as many Italians (AC Milan, Juventus and Inter) announced the creation of a 20-team Super League that will begin “as soon as possible”, without specifying dates and with a competition model comparable to that of the North American professional basketball (NBA) and American football (NFL) championships that would generate about 3,500 million euros (about 4,200 million dollars).

The monopoly



This project collides head-on with the Champions League, UEFA’s star tournament, and its compatibility with national championships is also difficult. Pérez, however, denied that it is an almost closed league and assured that the money received by these clubs “goes to everyone.” This is a pyramid. If those above have money, it reverts to those below ».

On UEFA’s threats to exclude these teams from current competitions, Pérez warned: “UEFA is a monopoly and it also has to be transparent. UEFA does not have a good image in its history. It has to be open to dialogue and not threatening.