Mbappé’s future within Real Madrid has become complicated or perhaps it is more appropriate to say that the PSG forward has made everything more difficult than it should have been. If Kylian had not signed this renewal with the team from the capital of France, perhaps today he would be the strong man in Ancelotti’s eleven and his career would surely be on the verge of the dreamed Ballon d’Or, however, money moved him a little more than sports and today I’m sure he has at least some remorse on his mind.
More news about the transfer market
The reality is that the team in the capital of Spain has tired of looking for Mbappé, and there are already those who claim that what seemed to be the destined signing could never come to fruition. In the end, it seems that this is in Kylian’s hands, because beyond his sporting conditions, the Spanish team wants him to show maturity and commitment and be the one who knocks on the door of the Santiago Bernabéu.
The newspaper Sports world He states that Florentino Pérez has his position very clear; If Mbappé wants to sign for Real Madrid next season as a free agent, then it is Kylian who will have to call the people in the team in the capital of Spain and express his desire to fulfill the promised signing. Only in this way will the Whites’ boss sit down at the table to negotiate, also making it clear that today the Frenchman is no longer the priority signing, due to his movements in recent markets.
