Real Madrid kicked off this Thursday at the club presidency elections. “The President, after hearing the Board of Directors held today, and in accordance with article 38 section b of the bylaws of Real Madrid CF, has requested the Electoral Board to initiate the procedure for calling elections to President and Board of Directors”, indicates the official statement of the white entity.

Although everything indicates that Florentino Pérez He will have no problem revalidating the position he has held since he returned to the top of the Real Madrid leadership in 2009, the current president opens the process stipulated by the club’s statutes, without for the moment anyone having confirmed his intention to run as a rival to the top leader of ACS. Businessman Enrique Riquelme has hinted that he would like to be president of Real Madrid one day and is also considering his candidacy Vicente Boluda, who was already president of Real Madrid between January 16 and May 31, 2009, a period that was marked by the defeat of Barça (2-6) in a classic played at the Santiago Bernabéu and the elimination at the hands of Liverpool in the second round of the Champions League, despite the fact that the then leader assured that the crossing was going to be a “trickle” for the ‘reds’.

Florentino Pérez came to the presidency of Real Madrid for the first time in 2000, when he managed to defeat the outgoing president Lorenzo Sanz in an election in which his star promise was the signing of Portuguese Luis Figo, then a Barça player. The incorporation of the Portuguese opened the stage of ‘Madrid of the galactics’In later years, stars of the caliber of Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, Michael Owen and David Beckham, among others, would join the squad.

That period, between 2000 and 2006, resulted in the conquest of two Leagues (2001 and 2003), a Champions League (2002), a European Super Cup (2002), two Spanish Super Cups (2001 and 2003) and an Intercontinental Cup. (2002). But the plummeting performance of a wealthy dressing room precipitated the resignation of Florentinio Pérez on February 27, 2006. “I have rude the players and they have been confused”, summarized the president when explaining a decision that left the command of the club in the hands of Fernando Martín, owner of Martinsa-Fadesa.

Florentino Pérez returned to the presidency in 2009, defeating Ramón Calderón in the elections that year. His return meant the incorporation of such brilliant figures as Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaká, Karim Benzema or Xabi Alonso that same summer. Since then, Real Madrid has added three Leagues, two King’s Cups, three Spanish Super Cups, four Champions Cups, two European Super Cups and four Club World Cups to its showcases. In addition to these achievements, the leader has sponsored the ambitious remodeling of the Santiago Bernabéu, currently underway.