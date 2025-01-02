Florentino Perezpresident of Real Madrid, has called the White Club’s Board of Directors next Tuesday, January 7 at 5:30 p.m. to begin the process of calling elections for the club’s presidency for the next four years.

“The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, calls the club’s Board of Directors on January 7, 2025, at 5:30 p.m., in order to begin the election process for the president and Board of Directors. for the next four years“, the entity said in a statement.

