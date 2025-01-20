On Sunday night, the Real Madrid Electoral Board proclaimed Florentino Pérez as president of the club for the period 2025-2029 in what will be his seventh term and his fifth in a row since he returned to the presidency in July 2009. Since So there have been no elections because in all the electoral processes no rival has managed to meet the requirements to run, including having 20 years of experience as a member and providing a guarantee of 15% of the last budget.

The current Board of Directors could not be more continuous and went from 17 to 19 members. The vice presidents go from three to four, and among them is Enrique Pérez, Florentino’s brother, who was previously a member. The others are: Eduardo Fernández de Blas, a lawyer who has accompanied him since he began his second career, protagonist of the opposition to Ramón Calderón; Pedro López Jiménez, the one who defends the budgets in the member assemblies and Enrique Sánchez, famous in his day, more than 20 years ago (on June 23, 2023) because he was the one who announced the non-renewal of Vicente del Bosque in a conference very controversial press. Since then he has been in the club’s Foundation and has held various positions.

The great novelty of this Board of Directors is the presence on it of two executives who are the right hand of Florentino Pérez at Real Madrid: José Ángel Sánchez (whom everyone knows as JAS), who is the general director and Manolo Redondo, a man even more in the shadows who is the director of staff of the Presidency and who has been with him at ACS since the year 200, also when he became president of Madrid for the first time.

Among the new features of the board of directors is also the inclusion as a member of Francisco García Sanz, who was president of the German club Wolfsburg for almost a decade, a team against which Madrid has played several times in the Champions League. The board has only one woman among its members, Catalina Miñarro Brugarolas, a board member since 2017. She is a state lawyer and has been vice president of Mapfre and director of ACS. The Board has as treasurer José Luis del Valle, previously a member and who was also a lawyer and secretary of ACS.

The great challenge of Florentino’s new mandate is the open war he maintains with UEFA over his European Super League project (now Unify League) that would replace the current Champions League. Internally, the club is working for a corporate change that the president only hinted at in the last assembly but that would involve converting members into shareholders.