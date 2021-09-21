Florentino Ibrain Morris Luís, August 19, 1999, Lisbon (Portugal), may be the great novelty that Getafe presents today in its starting eleven against Atético. The young Portuguese midfielder made his debut as a azulón last Saturday in Vallecas when playing the second half and it was the only positive thing that was seen in Míchel’s team against Rayo Vallecano. Playing only 45 minutes, Florentino Luis was the Azulón player who recovered the most balls (seven) and successfully completed 82 percent of his passes. In addition, he won his only aerial duel. Without Arambarri and Jankto, injured, he has all the ballots to be a starter.

Champion in the European U-17 (2016) and U-19 (2018), Florentino Luís is only two and a half months older than Joao Félix, with whom he has coincided in the lower categories of Benfica but not in those of the Portuguese team As the athletic today was unknown at the time, he was not called up by the national team and his explosion came when he made his debut at Benfica. The Lisbon club, after raising the termination clause for Joao Félix to 120 million (amount paid by Atlético), did exactly the same with Florentino Luís. ‘O novo senhor 120M € ‘, the newspaper headlined A Ball when two years ago it renewed until 2024 with its new one hundred million dollar clause. In August he arrived at the Coliseum on loan. Today, Florentino Luís and Joao Félix will meet again on a soccer field. They will not be partners, they will be rivals for the first time.