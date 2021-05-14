Go end of League they are giving us the Athletic, the Barça, the Real Madrid and the VAR. Our neurotransmitters are on a high after the victory of the colchoneros and the whites and the draw of the Catalans. This championship final recalls the League of 71 with three aspirants to win it: Atlético, Barça and Valencia. The first two faced each other and Valencia played against him Spanish. He only had to win or for Atlético and Barça to draw to be the league champion. So it happened, they tied and a fierce Valencia won the championship 24 years later. On that occasion, the fans took to the streets for a beautiful reason.

Despite the greatness of the emotion, what is now in fashion are the referees, the VAR and the hands thanks to the torn cry of Real Madrid after the penalty awarded to Militao. If they steal or give a penalty from a middle or lower class team, nothing happens. If in the middle are Militao or Lenglet and things change. I remember the 19-20 season commenting on Levante-Real Madrid in the City of Valencia when Doukouré kicked the air that ended in a penalty for Real Madrid and that even the gifted hearing of Carvajal heard the sound of that kick. Those of us who were there watched over and over the repetition of the VAR, we moved our heads as if we were true contortionists to see if we could glimpse a small friction between the toe of Doukouré’s boot and the leg of Casemiro. We didn’t see anything. And nothing was what happened the next day. Well yes, Levante lost 1-2 against Real Madrid thanks to that penalty, which meant that they did not add a point that would have come in handy to suffer a little less that season and poor Doukouré ended up with a torn anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee that has left him more than a year without playing. Militao continues to be talked about to this day. And when the League ends if Madrid does not win it, they will continue to comment on the injustice of that penalty.

The same thing happens to them. I have been observing the arbitrations in the League Iberdrola and they are to burst into tears. Not all of them, there are very good referees but there are others who suffer friendly fire with their own assistants. I remember the semifinal of the Spain Supercup of 2020 that for reasons of COVID It was played on January 13 between Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona. The referee swallowed two very clear penalties in favor of Barça and a few offside. Barça ended up frustrated and lost that semifinal against the rojiblancas who ended up winning the final against Levante. In the Iberdrola League, Barça, who play on the edge of the offside, suffer constant grievances but it does not affect them too much because they are much superior in a regular league. In fact, with 8 games left to play, they are already league champions without losing a single game. It is true that referees need games to gain experience and have the level that the teams demand. Little by little there is an improvement but at the cost of the suffering of some teams. Maybe this could be fixed if they could also play with VAR (or not) # 366historiasdelfutbolmundial. Thanks Alfred.