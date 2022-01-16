Florentino Pérez appeared after winning the European Championship on television with rights and boasted about his team, having some of the best players in the world in their positions and presiding over the club with the most fans in the world. «It has been a typical match of a final between two teams that want to win and also congratulate Athletic because they played a good game. This title means a lot because we are ushering in a new era with a coach who knows us very well, a defense that we have changed with a very good result and we are optimistic”, he stated.

He referred to Marcelo, who lived a few final minutes of glory, and praised the FEF for this event in Riyadh. «He is already a legend at Real Madrid, where he came when he was 18 years old and the recognition is mutual. I love that this applause has been received in a place where they understand a lot about football and there are many madridistas because this club is universal and it is the one with the most fans in the world. I congratulate the organization of the Federation and the treatment received in Saudi Arabia».

Modric was chosen the MVP of the final and Courtois saved a penalty from Raúl García that could have given emotion to the final minutes. “With all due respect, we have the two best in the world in their positions like Courtois and Modric. We always want to win everything because we were taught it from a very young age. I have been a member of Real Madrid for 60 years and I follow the spirit of Santiago Bernabéu”, Florentino highlighted.

Courtois: “If they put the penalty, it would have been a few minutes of heart attack”



Thibaut Courtois was another of the winners of the final. He hardly had to intervene but in the final stretch he stopped a penalty against Raúl García that would have made it 1-2, with Militao sent off. «In the end you could tell that they were pressing and luckily in Raúl’s penalty I had good reflexes and I deflected it with my foot. If they put the penalty it would have been about eight minutes of heart attack with one less due to the expulsion of Militao and them attacking, “acknowledged the Belgian goalkeeper.

“Many thanks to the president for considering me the best goalkeeper in the world, but I just want to keep winning, winning titles and giving the fans joy. We have to continue along this line and be careful in the Cup with Elche, who have eliminated Villarreal”, added Courtois, eager to lift more titles with the white team.