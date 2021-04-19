The renewal of Sergio Ramos is still pending in Madrid. The case seems bitter and there has been no progress in recent weeks. Florentino Pérez had to pronounce on the visit to ‘El Chiringuito’ about the continuity of the white captain and was elusive. He did not want to take anything for granted, although he did leave some messages between the lines of significance.

“Ramos? I love him very much, but we are in a very bad situation”, exposed the maximum agent of Madrid. Later, as you can see in the video, he did not want to be too long in his answer, but he did reveal two names of players who went to the winter market and agreed to lower their salary by 10%.