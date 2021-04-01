In 1995 he began to try to unseat Ramón Mendoza.After a tough internal battle in which Mendoza neutralized the personal impetus of Villar Mir and Lorenzo Sanz, the elections were called for February 20, 1995 with three candidates: Mendoza, Florentino and Santiago Gómez Pintado. Mendoza won by the hair: 15,203 votes in his favor, by 14,505 for Pérez; a distance of only 698 votes. Photo:



Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 00:05 CEST



Florentino Pérez arrived at these 2000 elections with a lesson well learned. He bet everything on a Portuguese right-winger who wore a blaugrana and who would be his entry ticket into the white presidency: Luis Figo. Photo:



Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 00:05 CEST



On July 11, Florentino Pérez released the bomb that Cadena SER had already advanced several days before: “I want to tell you that if I am the president of Real Madrid, Figo will be a Real Madrid player. And see if I am sure of what I say, that if I am elected and Figo does not play for Madrid, I promise to pay all the members the fee for next season “. In the course that had just ended, that item represented 3,655,965,000 pesetas, almost 22 million euros. Photo:

ANDRES GARCIA

Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 00:05 CEST



In the commitment signed by Figo’s agent, he promised to compensate Madrid with 35 million euros if they backed down, an amount unaffordable for the Portuguese, who at that time received just over 150 million pesetas per season. Photo:



Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 00:05 CEST



Lorenzo Sanz lost, Florentino won and Figo’s path was marked. Photo:



Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 00:05 CEST



Little more than a week after the elections took place, Figo was presented in the trophy room of the Santiago Bernabéu, in the company of Florentino and Di Stéfano. His serious face revealed his inner duel, but over time he settled in Madrid, where he played five seasons, scored 58 goals and won a Champions League and two Leagues, among other trophies. Now, he is one of Madrid’s illustrious veterans Photo:

CHEMA DIAZ

Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 00:05 CEST



Florentino put the 60 million of the Figo clause and thus inaugurated the so-called epoch of the galactics, in which Zidane, Ronaldo, Beckham, Owen were arriving … Photo:

FELIPE SEVILLANO

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 00:05 CEST



He managed to get the Madrid City Council to requalify the land of the old Sports City, located then in Plaza de Castilla, and with that money he cleaned up the club’s battered accounts (the debt amounted to 65,000 million pesetas) Photo:

AERIE

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 00:05 CEST



With the sale of the old sports city, in addition to cleaning up the accounts, he built the new Real Madrid Sports City in Valdebebas. Photo:

CARLOS MARTINEZ

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 00:05 CEST



He won two leagues and a European Cup in three consecutive seasons, but decided not to renew Del Bosque’s contract and Madrid entered a spiral that ended with his resignation on February 27, 2006: “I have rude the players and they have confused, “he said that day. Photo:

ALEJANDRO GONZALEZ

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 00:05 CEST



In the summer of 2009, after the resignation of Ramón Calderón due to irregularities in an Assembly of Compromisarios and the transitory stage of Vicente Boluda, he returned to the presidency after winning an election due to lack of rivals Photo:

ADRIAN JULIAN

DAILY AS Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 00:05 CEST



He signed Pellegrini, then Mourinho, Ancelotti, Benítez, Lopetegui, Solari and Zidane, the coach who has given him the greatest joys. He has accumulated 46 titles between the football and basketball sections (which he left in the hands of Juan Carlos Sánchez and Pablo Laso, with impressive results) Photo:



Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 00:05 CEST



Now it focuses its efforts on the reform of the Santiago Bernabéu, which will end (in principle) in October 2022 and with which it intends to turn the white stadium into the tourist and sports epicenter of the Spanish capital. Photo:

VICTOR CARRETERO

REALMADRID.COM Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 00:05 CEST



Photo:



Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 00:05 CEST



Photo:



Updated to

April 2, 2021

at 00:05 CEST

