Florentine May, Pereira and crazy spending: the kidnapping arrives

New troubles for Alexander Pereirathe former superintendent of the Florentine May is iinvestigated for embezzlement and yesterday also suffered a maxi-kidnapping from over €126 thousand. The accusation against him is that he has appropriated the money of the historic opera house in the Tuscan capital, having for reasons of his office the availability Of money of the entity. It was Pereira himself, last 30 January, who announced that he had been investigated by the Florentine prosecutor’s office for an investigation relating to the expenses supported by him and placed paid by the institution. On 9 February he had also been questioned by the prosecutor, to whom he had explained that he had incurred those expenses in the exercise of his mandate.

Read also: Primavalle murder, the 17-year-old girl killed for 30€. Drug debt: six stab wounds

Read also: Miccichè, the “snow” with a blue car and a flashing light. Doses of coke and parties

In particular, the investigators dispute the former superintendent of having obtained reimbursement of personal expenses and the use of the Foundation’s credit card for payments not related to his functionas for a move plus overnight stays in several hotels, flights or by helicopter, expenses – these – are non-refundable by contract. Furthermore, – reports Rai news – he was contested for having obtained the direct paymentby two foreign foundationsof the rental fee for one’s personal home in San Casciano Val di Pesa, a fee also paid for the sponsorship of the Musical May.

Subscribe to the newsletter

